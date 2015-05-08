BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait says at early stage of issuing dollar bonds
* Still at early stage to issue dollar bonds
May 8 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :
* Q1 net profit 20.5 million euros ($23.0 million), up 8.2 percent, from 18.9 million euros year ago
* End-March combined ratio 88.9 percent versus 90.3 percent year ago
* Profit from insurance segment at end March 33.6 million euros versus 30.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
PRAGUE, May 4 The Czech central bank sees risks to the bank's new quarterly economic forecast as slightly pro-inflationary, it said after a policy meeting on Thursday.