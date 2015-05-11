(Corrects headline to change Q1 net result to Q1 pre-tax result.)

May 11Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA (RETELIT) :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 EBITDA of 2.3 million euros ($2.56 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit of 3.6 million euros versus loss of 227,000 euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 9.6 million euros versus 8.9 million euros year ago

* Expects FY 2015 revenue from 39 million and 41 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 EBITDA between 9 million and 10 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)