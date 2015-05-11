May 11DKSH Holding AG :

* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed agreement to provide marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit management and -collection services to Pfizer in Laos

* Under the agreement, DKSH has been appointed as sole Market Expansion Services provider for Pfizer's entire range of pharmaceutical products in Laos

* Agreement is extension of successful regional collaboration that also includes Cambodia and Thailand

