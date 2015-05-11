BRIEF-Tremor Video Q1 net loss per share $0.14
* Tremor Video reports strong first quarter 2017 results; building on momentum, increases 2017 outlook
May 11DKSH Holding AG :
* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed agreement to provide marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit management and -collection services to Pfizer in Laos
* Under the agreement, DKSH has been appointed as sole Market Expansion Services provider for Pfizer's entire range of pharmaceutical products in Laos
* Agreement is extension of successful regional collaboration that also includes Cambodia and Thailand
