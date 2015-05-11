BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q1 operating loss 7.2 million Danish crowns ($1.08 million)versus loss 2.7 crowns million year ago
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million crowns compared to a loss of 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 147,000 crowns versus 77,000 crowns
* Expects to initiate the toxicology studies for FVIIa in 2015
* Says ambition is to progress into the clinical phase for FVIIa in 2016
* In 2015, only minor increases in the organization and the associated costs are expected
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer