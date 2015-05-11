BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
May 11 Birlik Mensucat Ticaret ve Sanayi letmesi A.S. :
* Q1 revenue of 2.2 million lira ($817,054) versus 3.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 2.1 million lira versus profit of 179,679 lira year ago
* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR