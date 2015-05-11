BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Sportamore Publ AB :
* Says has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm and publishes prospectus
* First day of trading in Sportamore shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for May 18, 2015
* Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is scheduled for May 15, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share