May 11 Sportamore Publ AB :

* Says has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm and publishes prospectus

* First day of trading in Sportamore shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for May 18, 2015

* Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is scheduled for May 15, 2015

