BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
May 11 KGHM Polska Miedz SA :
* Poland's KGHM Chief Financial Officer Jaroslaw Romanowski told reporters on Monday the company expects a rise in China's demand for copper in the coming quarters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: