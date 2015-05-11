May 11 KGHM Polska Miedz SA :

* KGHM expects debt refinancing to bring savings of $83 million between 2015 and 2019, Chief Financial Officer Jaroslaw Romanowski told reporters.

* The miner's expects its net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)to stand at slightly above 1.0 by the end of this year, Romanowski added. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)