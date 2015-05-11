BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
May 11 KGHM Polska Miedz SA :
* In 2015 the miner aims for a copper output of 110,000 tonnes at its Chilean Sierra Gorda mine, Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told reporters on Monday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: