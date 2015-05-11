REFILE-BRIEF-Tribune Media to pay Sinclair $135.5 mln if merger terminates
* Tribune Media says if merger is terminated under certain circumstances, termination fee payable by Tribune to Sinclair will be $135.5 million
May 11 Alma Media Oyj :
* Says total impact on employees is 22 person years at most
* Says no more than 14 people will be laid off, as some of cuts can be accomplished through retirement solutions and contracts
* Alma Media's statutory employee negotiations regarding the production model of newspapers in the Lappi region have been completed
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: