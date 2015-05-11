REFILE-BRIEF-Tribune Media to pay Sinclair $135.5 mln if merger terminates
* Tribune Media says if merger is terminated under certain circumstances, termination fee payable by Tribune to Sinclair will be $135.5 million
May 11 Binary Helix SA :
May 11 Binary Helix SA :

* Satus Venture Sp. z o.o. SK Fundusz Kapitalu Zalazkowego SKA sold 220,752 shares of the company decreasing its stake to 21.57 percent from 28.10 percent
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16