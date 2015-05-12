BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
May 12 GSD Holding AS :
* Reported on Monday Q1 net loss of 7.5 million lira ($2.8 million) versus profit of 10.7 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.6919 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.