May 12 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 net profit of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million) versus loss of 39.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net interest income up 10.7 percent to 24.9 million euros year-on-year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.0 percent at end of March versus 8.4 percent at end of December 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1QEt4GO

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)