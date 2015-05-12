BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago
May 12 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 net profit of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million) versus loss of 39.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net interest income up 10.7 percent to 24.9 million euros year-on-year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.0 percent at end of March versus 8.4 percent at end of December 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1QEt4GO
($1 = 0.8939 euros)
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"