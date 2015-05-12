BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Q1 revenue 65.8 million zlotys ($18 million) versus 59.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 295,000 zlotys versus profit of 352,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 4.6 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6582 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra