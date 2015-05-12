BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Nio Inc :
* Q1 revenue $609,000 versus $2.4 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss $730,000 versus profit $14,000 year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president