BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 PEH Wertpapier AG :
* Q1 EBITDA rose from Q1/2014 by 208.6 percent to 2.45 million euros ($3 million)
* Q1 profit after tax was even increased by 354.6 percent to 2.1 million euros
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"