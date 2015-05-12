BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Call Center Tools SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 2.1 million zlotys ($576,258) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 209,100 zlotys versus 155,252 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 162,442 zlotys versus 115,796 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 245,000 zlotys
($1 = 3.6442 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
