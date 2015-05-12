YAOUNDE, Cameroon, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For
many of the past five years, Marthe Efoulan, a 42-year-old
farmer in Meyomessala, in southern Cameroon, has been fooled
into planting her crops too soon.
Rain has come unusually early in February, and Efoulan -
used to planting when the rain begins - puts in her maize crop.
But then the rains stop as quickly as they came, putting her
young crop in peril.
"My three-weeks-old maize crop all withered," she complained
of this year's crop.
Farmers across Central Africa continue to fall prey to
changing climate patterns, leading to the failure of their crops
and devastating drops in income.
One way to help, experts say, is to arm farmers with
accurate information about climate patterns so they can better
plan their planting schedules and adapt to weather disasters.
WEAK FORECASTING
Currently less than 20 percent of the National
Meteorological and Hydrological Services operating in the region
are useful for decision-making and development planning, mainly
due to weak staffing and degraded infrastructure, according to a
report by the African Development Bank (AfDB).
Now authorities have unveiled plans for a new meteorological
service they hope will give a major boost to Central Africa's
goals of climate change resilience.
At a meeting in Yaounde in April, environment and climate
experts announced the creation of the Central African
Meteorological Center, a new hydro-meteorological hub that will
capture weather and climate data and disseminate the information
to farmers and other users.
This data, say the experts, is essential to supporting
economic development and helping the region adapt to changing
weather patterns.
Cameroon has offered to host the new center's headquarters
in its economic capital, Douala.
"The creation of a climate change meteorological centre in
the Central African region is vital," said Dominique Kuitsouk,
head of Cameroon's Department of Disaster and Emergency
Services.
At the same time, the existing meteorological service will
be modernised.
Under the auspices of the recently launched ClimDev-Special
Fund, which focuses on climate-resilient development in Africa,
the African Development Bank and the World Bank are providing
$13.4 million to update many of the African Regional Climate
Centers across the continent.
The money will go towards, among other things, installing
better regional transmission systems and weather prediction
systems, as well as developing the capacity of people in the
centers.
After the initial investment, the cost of maintaining the
updated National Meteorological and Hydrological Services could
run to a minimum of between $100 million and $150 million per
year, according to a report by the AfDB.
"The setting up of these infrastructures requires huge
financial resources to ensure quality services and reliable
results," said Bernard Edward Gomez, principal meteorologist at
Gambia's Department of Water Resources.
KEY TO FOOD SECURITY
Convinced that better weather prediction is key to economic
stability, a group of economic blocs - including the Economic
Community of Central African States and the Economic and
Monetary Community of Central Africa - have agreed to foot the
bill, with support from the World Bank and African Development
Bank.
While the new and improved meteorological centers will allow
Central Africa's farmers access to more accurate climate data,
the information is wasted unless farmers know what to do with
it, experts say.
In Cameroon - whose farmers have been severely affected by
flooding and other increasingly unpredictable weather - the
Ministry of Agriculture is working with several non-governmental
organisations to set up a programme to inform farmers about
changing climate challenges and train them to adapt.
Agricultural extension agents and NGO workers will community
radio and text messaging, among other methods, to get climate
data to farmers.
Farmers, in turn, are expected to report changing planting
practices and to choose new crops and varieties to plant.
Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ako' Afan,
who launched the project in March, said the effort aims to
improve food security.
"The highly variable rainfall calendar over the past few
years has made it difficult for farmers to plan, and they make
the wrong decisions on which crop to plant, and when to plant,
leading to disaster for households and families," Afan said.
"This has led to dwindling food crop production, taking away
the county's proud status as Central Africa's bread basket."
Seventy percent of the workforce of Cameroon - the largest
economy in Central Africa - works in agriculture. The sector
provides 42 percent of the country's GDP, according to
government statistics.
But over recent years, the nation's farmers have been
struggling. Harvests of coffee in the 2013-2014 season, for
example, fell by about half compared to previous years,
according to the Inter-professional Cocoa and Coffee Council.
"Natural disasters cannot be avoided," said Hele Pierre,
Cameroon's Minister of Environment.
"But timely and accurate prediction from well-equipped
meteorology infrastructure can help societies, especially
vulnerable communities, prepare for and mitigate disaster and
reduce losses from extreme weather."
(Reporting by Elias Ntungwe Ngalame; editing by Laurie Goering)