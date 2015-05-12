May 12 U.C.A. AG :

* FY net profit 1.48 million euros ($1.67 million) versus loss 853,000 euros year ago

* To submit dividend proposeal for the 2014 financial year in the amount of 0.60 euros per share

* FY sales and other operating revenues in the amount of 126 thousand euros (year ago: 72 thousand euros)

* FY income from participations at 1.86 million euros versus loss 546,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)