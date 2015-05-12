BRIEF-A City Media signs digital signage deal with order potential of SEK 40 million
* ADCITYMEDIA SIGNS DIGITAL SIGNAGE AGREEMENT WITH ORDER POTENTIAL OF SEK 40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12Avanquest Software SA :
* Decided on Monday to launch the share issue with preferential subscription rights at gross value of 30,000,000 euros ($33.72 million), issue prime included
* 300,000,000 new shares to be issued at unit price of 0.10 euros per share
* Amount may be increased to 34,500,000 (345,000,000 new shares) in case of full exercise of overallotment option
* Subscription ratio is 10 new shares for each 1 outstanding share
* Subscription period runs from May 13 to June 5
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADCITYMEDIA SIGNS DIGITAL SIGNAGE AGREEMENT WITH ORDER POTENTIAL OF SEK 40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018