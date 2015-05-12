May 12Avanquest Software SA :

* Decided on Monday to launch the share issue with preferential subscription rights at gross value of 30,000,000 euros ($33.72 million), issue prime included

* 300,000,000 new shares to be issued at unit price of 0.10 euros per share

* Amount may be increased to 34,500,000 (345,000,000 new shares) in case of full exercise of overallotment option

* Subscription ratio is 10 new shares for each 1 outstanding share

* Subscription period runs from May 13 to June 5

