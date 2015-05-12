BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 Miro Fiordi, chief executive of Italian cooperative bank Credito Valtellinese, tells analyst call:
* Does not expect to name M&A adviser any time soon
* Sees cost synergies as key criterion for possible merger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.