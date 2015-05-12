BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 BofA Merrill Lynch:
* Acromas Bid Co Ltd announces today its intention to sell a minimum of 77 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc
* Placing represents about 7 percent of co's existing issued ordinary share capital
* Placing offered to institutional investors via accelerated bookbuild; books will open with immediate effect
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and BofAML at close of bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
