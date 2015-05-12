May 12 BofA Merrill Lynch:

* Acromas Bid Co Ltd announces today its intention to sell a minimum of 77 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc

* Placing represents about 7 percent of co's existing issued ordinary share capital

* Placing offered to institutional investors via accelerated bookbuild; books will open with immediate effect

* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and BofAML at close of bookbuilding process