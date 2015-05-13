May 13 Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 30.1 million euros ($33.8 million) versus 26.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA was 3.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit was 2.5 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 1.6 million  euros versus 955,000 euros a year ago

* Says in next months of 2015 its automotive sales (Spain and Poland) should be in line with market sales

* In group automotive business anticipates some market outperformance mostly subject to the development of Czech plant

* In iron segment, plans a new investment project in its Spanish plant with an estimated cost of 1 million euros in order to increase capacity around 10 percent, which should be achieved throughout next few years

* In aluminium segment expects it to continue outperforming the market in 2015 with a stable and even growing machining business

* Says annual planned capex amounts to near 7 million euros in 2015 after a final investment of 5.3 million euros in 2014 (versus originally expected 6 million euros)

($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)