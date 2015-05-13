May 13 Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE)
:
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 30.1
million euros ($33.8 million) versus 26.6 million euros a year
ago
* Q1 EBITDA was 3.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros
a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 2.5 million euros versus 1.7
million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 1.6 million euros versus 955,000
euros a year ago
* Says in next months of 2015 its automotive sales (Spain
and Poland) should be in line with market sales
* In group automotive business anticipates some market
outperformance mostly subject to the development of Czech plant
* In iron segment, plans a new investment project in its
Spanish plant with an estimated cost of 1 million euros in order
to increase capacity around 10 percent, which should be achieved
throughout next few years
* In aluminium segment expects it to continue outperforming
the market in 2015 with a stable and even growing machining
business
* Says annual planned capex amounts to near 7 million euros
in 2015 after a final investment of 5.3 million euros in 2014
(versus originally expected 6 million euros)
