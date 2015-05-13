BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017
May 13 Bloober Team SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue was 1.1 million zlotys ($301,477) versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 50,576 zlotys versus profit of 708,401 zlotys
* Q1 net loss was 221,712 zlotys versus profit of 504,861 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6487 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017
* Total sales volume of group for month of April 2017 was 86,727 units