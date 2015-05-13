May 13DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Announced on Tuesday that it had achieved consolidated net profit under IFRS of about 40 million euros ($44.92 million)in abbreviated 2014 financial year (April 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2014), exceeding its guidance

* Said that previous financial year (April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014), it had recorded consolidated net loss under IFRS in amount of about 6 million euros

($1 = 0.8904 euros)