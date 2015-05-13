UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13Catalis SE :
* Said on Tuesday it generated total sales of 28.92 million euros ($32.54 million) in FY 2014 (2013: 29.17 million euros)
* Said FY operating income (EBIT) before non-recurring costs amounted to 1.61 million euros (2013: 2.69 million euros)
* Said FY loss after tax was 0.90 million euros (2013: profit of 0.87 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe