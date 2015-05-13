BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that it had been contacted by investors potentially interested in entering in company's shareholding but at that moment it was not in negotiations leading to the sale of State's stake in the company
* It also confirmed that together with Soil SGPS SA it had initiated a process leading to the sale of 100 percent of Acoreana Seguros SA's share capital, in which the company holds 47.69 percent stake
* The process leading to the sale of 100 percent of Acoreana Seguros SA's share capital was at preliminary stage
Source text: bit.ly/1QIaSfn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.