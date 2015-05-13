BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
May 13 Lollands Bank A/S :
* Maintains FY core earnings guidance
* Q1 net interest income 25 million crowns versus 30.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 26.6 million crowns versus losses 25.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 2.1 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.