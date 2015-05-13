BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Q1 rental income $2.7 million versus $3.2 million year ago
* Q1 operating profit before fair value adjustments $1.7 million versus $1.8 million year ago
* Q1 total operating loss $3.3 million versus profit $7.2 million year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.