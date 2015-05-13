UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 Global Telecom Holding Sae
* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 449 million Egyptian pounds ($58.89 million) versus net profit of 297 million year/year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe