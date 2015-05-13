UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
May 13 Neptis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 1.9 million zlotys ($524,700) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 45,485 zlotys versus 36,420 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 43,229 zlotys versus 38,384 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.6208 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe