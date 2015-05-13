UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 Korbank SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q1 revenue was 2.1 million zlotys ($579,710) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 845,769 zlotys versus 996,940 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 684,845 zlotys versus 903,113 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6225 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe