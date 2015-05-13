May 13 Alfa Star SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Sylwester Strzylak sold 99,371,022 series G shares representing a 30 percent stake in Alfa Star to Lawson International Investments Limited

* After the transaction Sylwester Strzylak lowered his stake in Alfa Star to 7.74 percent from 37.74 percent (125,000,000 shares)

