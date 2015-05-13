UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 MSC Konsult AB :
* Said on Tuesday, Peter Gustafson had been chosen as Chairman of the Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe