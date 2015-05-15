* Long wait ahead for first insurance Tier 1 bond
* UK insurers could lead the way
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - UK insurers could be among the first
to go ahead with raising new-style Tier 1 debt, though any
issuance is unlikely to open the floodgates as well-capitalised
borrowers shy away from what will be an expensive part of their
capital stack.
In a supervisory statement published at the end of April,
the UK Prudential Regulation Authority laid out the
characteristics capital instruments need to have in order to be
classified as capital, laying the ground for potential issuance.
"Since the PRA detailed its requirements, a UK insurer could
be among the first to issue Tier 1 capital under the new
guidelines," said Filippo Alloatti, senior analyst at Hermes
Investment Management.
Banks have monopolised the market so far, bolstering their
balance sheets with EUR76bn-equivalent of Additional Tier 1
capital since it opened in 2013, while insurance companies have
been notable in their absence.
"We'd expect the UK to come first because it didn't allow
the work-around that continental regulators allowed," added Neil
Williamson, head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset
Management. "So if there is a 'pressure point' to replace Tier 1
capital that is rolling off, it could be the UK."
Numerous continental insurers such as Credit Agricole
Assurances, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Sogecap took advantage of
provisions that allowed them to issue cheaper Tier 2 paper that
could be grandfathered as Tier 1 under Solvency II. But the UK
regulator did not permit UK insurers to do the same.
Pru has been flagged as a prime candidate thanks to its
comparatively weak capital structure.
Appetite on the buy-side could offer some incentive to
issue, particularly because these notes will have to pay hefty
coupons to compensate investors for loss absorption features -
now familiar from AT1s - such as write-downs or equity
conversion. Rabobank's EUR1.5bn AT1 bond in January, for
example, offered an additional 4.125% over a EUR1.5bn 12-year
senior bond issued the same month.
LONG AND WINDING ROAD
However, while Tier 1 issuance from insurance companies
could provide some welcome diversification for investors, many
argue that the market could be slow to take off.
Generous grandfathering provisions are one obstacle while
current strong capitalisation levels another.
" can be opportunistic but most issuers follow a
pattern of refinancing prior to or at the time of maturity or
the first call date," Rafael Villarreal, a credit analyst at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note this week.
"Supply should remain linked to refinancing and some capital
structure optimisation after the introduction of Solvency II."
Most existing bonds present a first call date between 2015
and 2018, according to CreditSights analysts.
INVESTOR CAUTION
Meanwhile, BNP Paribas's Villarreal added that new Tier 1
instruments being too equity-like could potentially preclude
some investors from buying them.
"If rated, most likely the rating companies would rate them
as borderline speculative grade for the strongest groups
and speculative grade for medium to weaker companies. Again,
this rules out other investors," he wrote.
How to price Tier 1 will be another knot for investors to
unravel. The loss absorbency of Tier 1 bonds will rest on the
sensitivity of the company's Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)
but investors will have limited insight into this, with most
insurers assessing their SCR through internal models.
There are also concerns that a more relaxed attitude towards
capital rules, at least in contrast to banking regulators, could
weigh on the risk profile of European insurers.
CreditSights analysts have highlighted the relatively weak
definition of capital under the new regulatory regime; for
example, European insurers will be able to count Value in Force
(Tier 1), letters of credit (Tier 2) and net deferred tax assets
as capital (Tier 3).
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)