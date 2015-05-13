May 13 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* FY 2014 revenue 6.88 billion roubles ($140.25 million) versus 6.23 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit for year of 905 million roubles versus loss of 10.26 billion roubles year ago

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 10.66 billion roubles versus 7.68 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1cU81Sl

