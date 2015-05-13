* Paris accord will seek to foster economic growth-Figueres
* Won't be a "miraculous silver bullet" to slow warming
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, May 13 A U.N. deal to combat global
warming due in December will seek to lift world economic growth
and be based more on encouragement than threats of punishment
for non-compliance, the U.N.'s climate chief said on Wednesday.
Christiana Figueres, laying out her recipe for a deal meant
to be agreed by almost 200 nations at a summit in Paris, said it
would be part of a long haul to limit climate change and not an
"overnight miraculous silver bullet".
The looser formula is a sharp shift from the U.N.'s 1997
Kyoto Protocol, which originally bound about 40 rich nations to
cut greenhouse gas emissions and foresaw sanctions that were
never imposed even when Japan, Russia and Canada dropped out.
Figueres dismissed fears by many developing nations, which
have no binding targets under Kyoto and fear that a Paris accord
due to enter into force from 2020 could force them to cut fossil
fuel use, undermining economic growth.
"The bottom line (is that) this is an agreement and a path
that is protective of growth and development rather than
threatening to growth and development," Figueres told an online
news conference.
The deal would be "enabling and facilitating" rather than a
"punitive-type" agreement, she said. The deal's main thrust
would be to decouple greenhouse gas emissions from gross
domestic product growth.
A U.N. report last year indicated that tough measures to
combat climate change, shifting to renewable energies such as
wind and solar power, could cut economic growth by 0.06 percent
a year.
But it would bring big long-term benefits for everything
from human health to crop growth by limiting damaging heat
waves, floods, desertification and rising seas.
Overall, she said "good progress" was being made towards a
Paris accord. On Tuesday, energy ministers from the Group of
Seven industrial nations said three was unprecedented consensus
among them on the urgency of tackling warming.
Senior officials will meet in Bonn, Germany, from June 1-11
to prepare for Paris.
Figueres said she expected that China, Australia and Canada
would be among nations submitting plans for cuts in greenhouse
gas emissions beyond 2020 in coming weeks to prepare for Paris.
So far, 37 nations including the United States, the European
Union and Russia have submitted plans. But Figueres said she did
not know when India, among the top emitters, would submit plans.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)