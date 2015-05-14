RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Indata Software SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue was 15.0 million zlotys ($4.2 million) versus 7.3 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q1 operating profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q1 net profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6018 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds