Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Reported on Wednesday that expects FY 2015 revenue of 120 million lira ($45.59 million)
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 47.5 million lira
* Sees FY 2015 net profit at 35 million lira
($1 = 2.6319 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds