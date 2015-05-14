UPDATE 1-China launches emergency probe on banks to check risky lending - sources
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz
May 14TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 net loss of 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 260,000 euros versus 64,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 15.2 million euros versus 11.3 million euros year ago
TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.