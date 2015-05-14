BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Andersen & Martini A/S :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 result was negative but better than year ago
* Said the company still expects to report profit for full FY
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: