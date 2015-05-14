RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
March 14 Adveo Group International :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue 246.9 million euros ($281.4 million) versus 266.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 adjusted net profit 2.2 million euros versus 0.0 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 9.1 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 121 million euros at end of Q1, with a reduction of 4 million euros over last fiscal year
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds