BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Biosearch SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue up 4.7 percent to 4.3 million euros ($4.9 million) year on year
* Q1 pre-tax loss 334,000 euros versus loss 257,000 euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA down 35.6 percent at 368,000 euros year on year
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
May 12 HMT Xiamen New Technical Materials Co Ltd :