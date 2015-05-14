BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Magnifico SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue 331,978 zlotys ($92,543) versus 1.2 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 155,375 zlotys versus loss 103,125 zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.5873 zlotys)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement