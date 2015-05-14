BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Adveo Group International SA :
* Restates FY 2014 revenue to 942.7 million euros ($1.08 billion) from 947.7 million euros previously reported
* Says restates FY 2014 adjusted net profit to 8.3 million euros
* Says restates FY 2014 EBITDA to 36.6 million euros
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement