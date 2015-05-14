BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Lingotes Especiales SA :
* Q1 revenue 18.99 million euros ($21.7 million) versus 16.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA 2.7 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year on year
* Q1 profit before tax 1.7 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17