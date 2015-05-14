BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Star Fitness :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 3.1 million zlotys ($864,840) versus 1.8 million zlotys year-on-year
* Q1 net loss of 1.5 million zlotys versus 479,078 zlotys year-on-year
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17