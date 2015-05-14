BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA (ZUK Elzab) :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 39.2 million zlotys ($11.0 million) versus 49.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 7.9 million zlotys versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 4.8 million zlotys versus 7.3 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5801 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement