May 13 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Wednesday is signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of Systemy Informatyczne Alma Sp. z o.o. to Nordstar Sp. z o.o. for 5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)

($1 = 3.5801 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)