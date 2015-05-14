BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 13 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Wednesday is signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of Systemy Informatyczne Alma Sp. z o.o. to Nordstar Sp. z o.o. for 5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)
($1 = 3.5801 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement