BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Laser Med SA :
* Q1 net profit 6,564 zlotys ($1,800) versus 23,419 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 154,162 zlotys versus 191,849 zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.5794 zlotys)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company